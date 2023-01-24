(WAND WEATHER)- A winter storm is on the way to Central Illinois tonight and Wednesday.
Ahead of that storm, we'll see a mild day under a sun and cloud mix with highs reaching the low-40s.
A wintry mix develops early tonight and quickly changes over to all snow. It'll become heavier Wednesday morning.
A "Winter Storm Warning" covers much of Central Illinois except for the north and west, which is under a "Winter Weather Advisory".
Under the "Advisory", 3-6" of snow could fall and areas under the "Warning" might pick up 6-8". There could be some isolated higher totals.
Several more snow and wintry mix chances are in the forecast through the weekend.
Bitterly cold air returns next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
