(WAND) - Winter is ready to blast back into Central Illinois Tuesday and Wednesday.
After another mild spring day Monday with highs in the 60s, a cold front drops in Monday evening and a wintry mix is possible late tonight.
As low pressure moves out of the Plains, the rain and snow mix will change over to all snow late Tuesday morning into Tuesday night as temperatures fall through the 30s.
Accumulations of an inch or two are possible. This will mainly be on grassy and elevated surfaces. However, as temperatures fall below freezing Tuesday evening and Tuesday night, roadways could become slippery.
Once the snow system passes, much colder air settles in across Central Illinois.
A "Freeze Watch" goes into effect for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for low temperatures in the 20s. This will likely be upgraded to a "Freeze Warning". We'll see another freeze Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
By late week and the weekend, highs return to the 50s and 60s. That's still below average for this time of the year.
