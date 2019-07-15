DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Audio recordings, made at the Macon County jail in 2011, show a suspected killer of a law enforcement officer warned he might use armed violence if attempts were ever made again to take him into custody.
The recordings, obtained by the WAND News I-TEAM through the Freedom of Information Act, were from telephone conversations made of inmate Floyd Brown of Springfield as he talked with women while being held in the Macon County jail in Decatur.
Brown is currently being held on charges he murdered a McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy, Jacob Keltner, who was assisting U.S. Marshals as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Brown at a Rockford hotel in March. Brown led numerous police agencies in a high-speed chase down Interstate 55 before wrecking his vehicle in Lincoln in Logan County. He was arrested several hours later by Illinois State Police after a long stand-off.
In those 2011 recordings Brown warns if he got out of jail he would not be taken into custody again.
“They (police) don’t understand how my mind works,” Brown can be heard saying. “I’m not coming back I promise you, you come (explicit) with me we’re going to shoot it out. I swear to god.” He went on to say, “I swear to god if I find a way out of this (explicit) I’m gone. They can kiss my (explicit).
Brown also can be heard in the expletive laced tapes complaining about a Springfield Police raid on his house after Decatur authorities obtained a warrant.
“Springfield Police went in the (explicit) house (explicit) illegally, maced the (explicit) dog, looked at some (explicit), then called (explicit) Decatur to secure a search warrant,” Brown argued.
A few weeks ago federal prosecutors obtained a warrant to obtain DNA samples from Brown after DNA was found on guns at the hotel. He is expected to go on trial in January 2021.
Morgan Schaab assisted with this story