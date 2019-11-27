SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Five people are accused of selling vaping or tobacco products to minors in Springfield.
Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced Wednesday the filing of formal charges against employees at five Springfield business. Each person is accused of selling the products to underage people without verifying their age.
Illinois State Police conducted a surveillance detail in which the products were sold to a confidential informant under 21 years old.
The people charged include Fas Mart employee Allen Horner, Joshua Davidage of Rocket Stop, Mary Crask of Casey’s, Kimberly D. Johnson of Walmart and Shadi Mansour Abder Razeg of All Star Grocery. More details about each case can be found in the PDF document attached to this story.
The charge against each person is a petty offense in Illinois and will not mean jail time. The suspects could be fined $200 for a single offense in a 24-hour period, according to Wright, and potentially more for repeat offenses.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,290 cases of e-cigarette or vaping product use associated lung injury as of Nov. 20, 2019,” Wright said. “Along with the diligent efforts of law enforcement partners like the Illinois State Police, I will do everything within my power to protect children from these dangerous products.”