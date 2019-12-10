SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man and three juveniles face charges for an alleged attempted armed robbery in Springfield.
Police said two male suspects went into Boost Mobile (2112 S. MacArthur Blvd.) on the morning of Dec. 6, with one of them holding a firearm. The clerk was alarmed and ran from the business, at which time officers said the suspects also ran. Officers responded to the area at 10:55 a.m. that day.
Charles L. White, 18, then arrived at HSHS St. John's Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm. Police said they learned he came to the hospital in a vehicle with three other males, and that those people were involved in the attempted robbery. They said one of them accidentally shot White as the group fled the scene.
White and the other three people - all juveniles - face attempted armed robbery charges. Two of the juveniles are accused of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one faces a reckless discharge of a firearm count.
White's condition is unknown Tuesday.