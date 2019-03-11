ROCKFORD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield man accused of killing a U.S. Marshal appeared in federal court in a wheelchair Monday.
Floyd Brown, 39, of Springfield faces a preliminary charge of killing a Special Deputy U.S. Marshal. Authorities say he shot and killed McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner when Keltner and others were serving state warrants to Floyd at a hotel.
They say Brown then led police on a high-speed chase, firing at law enforcement officers with a long gun along the way. The chase ended when Brown’s car crashed in Logan County. After an hours-long standoff, police arrested Brown. Authorities said he sustained injuries during the crash, and crews took Brown to a hospital after his arrest.
During the hearing, Brown told the federal judge he is taking medication but was able to understand the proceedings, according to NBC Chicago and other reporters at the scene. Brown is scheduled to appear again in Federal Court March 20 for a preliminary hearing.
Brown remains in the custody of U.S. Marshals.