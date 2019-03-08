SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The man accused of fatally shooting a McHenry County deputy and engaging in an hours-long standoff has a long, violent criminal history in Central Illinois.
A search of WAND News archives and local court records shows that history.
In April 2000, Sangamon County authorities charged Brown with Aggravated Battery of a Peace Officer. A year later, Brown pleaded guilty to an Aggravated Battery charge and was sentenced to two years probation and 75 days in jail.
Then, in 2001, police arrested Brown in connection with the shooting death of a man on South 14th Street in Springfield. Brown pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a weapon, and a judge sentenced him to eight years in prison.
In January 2005, Brown was again arrested and charged with home invasion and unlawful restraint. He pleaded guilty to the unlawful restraint charge and was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.
In 2010, police reported Brown rammed his mother’s car with his car in an effort to get a 16-year-old girl out of the car along with her three-year-old child. Brown described the girl as his girlfriend. The situation prompted an Amber Alert.
“(We) knew that Floyd has a violent background, and you never can be sure what he’s going to do,” a Lieutenant Henry told WAND in 2010.
In 2011, WAND reported Brown had been arrested on a Decatur warrant for residential burglary. At the time, Springfield police believed Brown was responsible for dozens of burglaries on Springfield’s west side. He was also a suspect in burglaries there. Brown was sentenced to 13 years in prison but served half that term because of good-time credit, authorities have said.
During a 2011 hearing, prosecutors played recordings of jailhouse phone calls in which Brown told other people he would shoot police if he was released.
In December 2018, Brown was again wanted for burglaries on Bloomington’s east and southeast sides.