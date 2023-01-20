DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Vermilion County deputies are searching for an 18-year-old accused bank robber.
Jacob Edwards is a fugitive accused of robbing a bank in Macomb Township, Michigan and carjacking someone in Tippecanoe County, Indiana.
Around 9:10 p.m. Thursday, Vermilion County deputies were notified that Edwards was driving the stolen vehicle from Indiana on Vermilion St. in Danville.
Deputies found the vehicle, but they said Edwards refused to stop. He led them on a chase that ended in a field on 2900 North Rd. East of Henning Rd.
They said Edwards ran on foot after crashing the vehicle.
He has not been found.
Edwards is considered armed and dangerous.
The sheriff's office is asking people to keep all homes, outbuildings, and vehicles locked.
Call 911 if you think you see Edwards or notice any suspicious activity.
