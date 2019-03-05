SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois claims the Department of Children and Family Services is failing and is calling for new leadership.
That testimony comes in a hearing of the Illinois House Adoption and Child Welfare Committee called to examine the recent findings of a report by the Office of Inspector General finding that nearly 100 children in Illinois died while in contact with DCFS between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018.
“Simply put, Illinois’ child welfare system is broken,” Nora Collins-Mandeville of the ACLU will tell the Committee in prepared testimony. “Many children in the Department’s custody have suffered often irrevocable, unnecessary harm.”
The ACLU said the Department fails to provide the public and the legislature with basic information about its operations.
The ACLU says a “revolving door” of leadership is part of the problem. There have been eight directors in five years.
“The Department desperately needs new leadership. It needs someone who will recognize the long-standing and new challenges the Department faces, who will use an evidence-based approach to address those problems,” Collins-Mandeville will tell the Committee.