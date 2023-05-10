SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Governor Pritzker has signed the Act-of-Duty Bill into law. The measure comes after a pension board in Chicago blocked full disability benefits to Chicago police officer Joaquin Mendoza, brother of Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza.
Sgt. Mendoza was infected with COVID in 2020 before a vaccine was available. He was hospitalized for 72 days, suffered 5 strokes, lost both kidneys and must now go through dialysis three times a week for the rest of his life.
He put in for full disability but the pension board rejected it. The legislation passed by the legislature now guarantees full benefits for Chicago police officers and Chicago firefighters who contracted COVID from March 9, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
“Since the darkest days of the pandemic, our first responders — police officers, firefighters, and EMS workers alike — have been on the ground, putting their own health and safety at risk to protect others,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “When our first responders are disabled on the job, they deserve comprehensive benefits. HB 3162, a bipartisan Act-of-Duty Bill, ensures they get the benefits they are entitled to.”
