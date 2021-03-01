SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The new acting U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois has been announced.
Douglas J. Quivey began serving in the role Monday as a replacement for John C. Milhiser, who stepped down earlier in February. Quivey has served as First Assistant U.S. Attorney in the same district since Jan. 2019. He is taking over as acting U.S. attorney by virtue of the Vacancies Reform Act.
Before he joined the U.S. Attorney's Office, Quivey was an assistant federal public defender in the Central District of Illinois from October 2014 to December 2018. Quivey was in private practice from 1996 to 2014 in Charleston, Urbana and Springfield.
Quivey has a law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law. He started his legal career as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Richard Mills from 1994 to 1996. Quivey has master's and bachelor's degrees from Eastern Illinois University.
Quivey retired as a lieutenant colonel in 2010 after 26 years of service in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve. He is a native of Charleston and lives with his family in Springfield.
