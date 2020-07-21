Decatur, IL (WAND)- The Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire call at Tate and Lyle early Tuesday morning.
The call came in around 5:55am.
WAND news saw flames coming from tower one. Firefighters were seen putting out the fire.
No word on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.
WAND has reached out to Tate and Lyle and the fire department. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.