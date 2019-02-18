DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Don't sleep on Reed Sutman's service — because sleep is how all of this started.
"I woke up really angry from a nap one day and I went 'oh my gosh! I have to do something,'" he said. "There's a lot of problems in the world and we need to fix them."
Sutman woke from his less than stellar slumber to form Macon Zero, an organization designed to help other nonprofits develop a plan of action.
"I want to fix everything," Sutman said.
That need to fix everything brought together groups trying to help veterans, build homes, end sexual assault and work for many other causes.
Paul Rosenberger has been giving back to various groups around Macon County for more than four decades.
"We need to see what their programs are so that we, in turn, can spread the word," Rosenberger said.
Sutman's forum was for just that: spreading the word on how nonprofits need to organize and present their messages — while tapping into the giving heart of central Illinois.
"We really do have a really good volunteer core in Decatur," Rosenberger said. "It's something we should be pretty proud of here."
"You can make a difference in the world," Sutman said. "All you have to do is try."