WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND)- As states like Illinois weigh legalizing recreational marijuana use, federal highway officials are launching a campaign to prevent people from driving high.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Ad Council launched new public service announcements Tuesday warning that “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.”
The NHTSA reports a 48 percent increase in weekend nighttime drivers who tested positive for the presence of cannabis between 2007 and 2013.
“What we’ve heard is, even before liberalization laws take effect, that law enforcement pulling over drivers hear people say ‘It’s legal now. It’s totally fine for me to drive after using,’” said NHTSA Deputy Administrator Heidi King.
King said impaired driving is illegal in all states, and authorities say marijuana use can decrease drivers’ focus, impair judgement of time and distance and sow reaction time.
“We believe and we recommend that folks who are using should plan for a safe ride, because if they’re impaired, they’re not going to be a good judge of whether they’re okay to drive,” King said.
More information is available here.