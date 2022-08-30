CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) — Organizations will soon be able to apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois.
The funding, which is a part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act, is in support of nonprofit community-based organizations and local governments as they work to prevent and interrupt gun violence in their communities.
Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the additional funding on Tuesday.
The additional $100 million builds on top of an already $113 million in funding made available in May as well as $10 million in funding surged to Chicago and other areas of the state in advance of the summer.
“This administration is delivering historic levels of violence prevention funding to interrupt violence and keep our communities safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I am grateful for the thoughtful work of our Local Advisory Councils in recommending community-specific solutions that can get at the root-causes of firearm violence. This funding will support on-the-ground work from people with the community knowledge and passion necessary to make substantive change.”
The IDHS will continue to accept applications for the $113 million in funding made available in May for violence prevention services in Chicago and youth development services statewide.
Officials say, nearly $240 million in funding has already been committed across funding sources to youth development and violence prevention efforts statewide for fiscal years FY22, FY23, and FY24.
In addition to the funding, committed efforts are also underway such as ongoing funding to youth development and youth employment providers, an expansion in summer youth development services, and a unique youth engagement pilot program through Chicago Public Schools.
The new investment is said to have come after the Office of Firearm Violence Prevention (OFVP) at the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) convened Local Advisory Councils (LACs) in each of the 16 RPSA eligible municipalities to make recommendations to the OFVP on how to allocate violence prevention resources in their communities.
The grants announced on Tuesday, will be awarded by the OFVP and will go to programs in Illinois municipalities with less than 1,000,000 residents that are disproportionately impacted by violence, based on a data-focused approach to prioritizing the highest need areas of the State.
RPSA programs are specifically designed to address populations that are high risk of perpetrating or becoming victim to firearm violence.
The OFVP is releasing the $100 million in three new direct service Notice of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs), available in RPSA eligible municipalities in Greater Illinois.
Violence Prevention: For programs that include street intervention, victim services, case management, and other engagement and wrap around support services for those at highest risk of harming or being harmed by gun related violence.
Trauma Informed Behavioral Health Services: For programs that include mental and behavioral health interventions that address trauma recovery and other mental health improvements, specifically to mediate the high correlation between family adversity, trauma and violence, and subsequent involvement in gun related activity.
Youth Intervention Services: For programs that include mentoring, employment skills development, life skills development, assistance with accessing education/vocational programming and employment, as well as other activities that promote positive engagement for high-risk youth ages 11-24.
"This historic funding is about putting resources where they are needed, with the stakeholders who are the wisdom in the room—the organizations and workers providing vital services in impacted communities,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “These grants will support programs that identify root causes and the best ways to address them, as well as elevating assistance for the trauma gun violence creates. Public safety, as well as the well-being of Illinois residents throughout our state, is a top priority.”
“Reduction in violence is a top priority for all of us,” said Grace B. Hou, Secretary, IDHS. “These innovative programs supported through this unprecedented time reflect local priorities and help to prevent criminal behavior through interventions, which provide participants with the necessary resources to resolve conflicts in a non-harming way.”
“This round of funding is another step toward making every single community safer across the State,” said Chris Patterson, Assistant Secretary, Office of Firearm Violence Prevention. “The latest investments being made to address violence in Illinois have the potential to be so impactful. We all have a responsibility to address gun violence trauma and to prevent it.”
Interested organizations are encouraged to use the free IDHS resources, including navigator and technical assistance programs, webinars, and GATA app to assist with the application process. These resources are available at www.DHS.illinois.gov/Grants.
Additional information about these grant opportunities can be found at www. dhs.illinois.gov/rpsa.
