DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Public Schools leaders approved additional funding for a middle school renovation plan in the district Tuesday night.
The board voted 6-0 Tuesday night to approve $300,000 for renovations to Stephen Decatur Middle School. Students and staff from Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Stephen Decatur are expected to combine as part of the first phase of the BOLD (Building Better Opportunities for Learning in Decatur) facility plan for the district.
As WAND-TV previously reported, board members first approved $500,000 for renovations to Stephen Decatur, but a miscommunication led to the district getting a plan that did not include internal labor costs. According to a DPS information packet released to the media, the $300,000 approved to add onto the total cost for Stephen Decatur includes $200,000 for DPS Building and Grounds team salaries – covered by Fund 20 – and $100,000 moved from the Food Service account for improvements and equipment upgrades in the Stephen Decatur school cafeteria.
From Thomas Jefferson Middle School students are expected to start attending Stephen Decatur in August of 2019.
The BOLD plan is expected to cost about $55 million. Future parts of the plan are expected to include a new Johns Hill Magnet School and changes to Thomas Jefferson Middle School that would turn it into a Montessori school.
Board members want the DPS district to apply for grants and get private donor help for making a dent in construction costs.