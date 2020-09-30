WASHINGTON (WAND) - The organization in charge of organizing presidential debates said it will make format changes in response to Tuesday night's results.
The first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden frequently involved interruptions. There were six 15-minute debate segments about different topics, with each candidate getting two minutes to speak, then having the opportunity to respond to each other.
Chris Wallace of Fox News, the moderator for the first debate, repeatedly reminded both President Trump and Biden to give the other candidate their uninterrupted time. After one interruption, Wallace specifically told President Trump his campaign had agreed to follow debate rules set up ahead of time by the Commission on Presidential Debates.
In just one example of ways this debate broke down, Biden at one point asked the president, "Will you shut up, man?"
According to NBC News, as a result of Tuesday night, the commission announced it will make adjustments.
"Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," a CPD statement said. "The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly."
The commission also showed appreciation for Wallace, who had taken criticism for struggling to restore order Tuesday night.
"The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates," commission leaders said.
The next debate, scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7, will be between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). This will be the only vice presidential debate in 2020.
Presidential debates will continue on Oct. 15 in Miami for what is expected as of Wednesday to be a town hall format. The final debate is set for Oct. 22 in Nashville.
