URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana School District 116 offered additional COVID-19 testing for its students and staff.
Urbana schools went back into session on Monday. To ensure student and staff safety, the district offered additional testing on Monday and Tuesday morning for students.
"We increased the number of days we are testing this week and added student testing as a drive-thru option first thing in the morning," said Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, the district's superintendent.
The district already offered testing for its student and staff, but district leaders felt this additional testing will help prevent a holiday case from making its way into the classroom.
"Testing is very important. We are of the belief, if we can catch any positive case before they enter the building or if we can catch positive cases quickly, then we can quarantine and get those students and staff away from others," Ivory-Tatum explained. "It helps us keep our positive transmission rate low and help keeps everyone around them safe."
A district spokesperson told WAND News on Monday they tested 400 students and staff. Of those tests, 29 came back positive.
Since the start of the pandemic, Urbana schools have implemented COVID-19 protocols. Dr. Ivory-Tatum said students and staff wear masks and watch their distance. She explained this semester, the district took a look at lunch and how they can space kids out to keep them safe while they eat.
"Since coming back yesterday, we have been looking at our lunch spaces to make sure that all of our lunch room spaces where students are taking down their mask to eat are little more spread out. Many of the schools readjusted how they are serving lunched to spread students out further," she said.
While post holiday cases are beginning to surge, Ivory-Tatum assured that school is a safe place.
"I know we have parents who kept their students home yesterday," she said. "Right now it was really important for us to get the students back. Some families have the ability to keep their students at home, but many families, they need to work and their students need to come to schools. So, we want to provide a safe environment so we know they can go to work and they can trust we are watching over their students at school."
Urbana schools like many other school districts in the state, are following Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
