DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Archer Daniels Midland issued a statement denouncing the riots at the U.S. Capitol and announced the suspension of political donations.
The company said it is denouncing "the lawless attempted insurrection" that occurred when supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol building and caused damage. Five people lost their lives in the riots.
ADM's statement said the riots "sought to undermine government institutions that form the foundation of America's democracy."
With political donations, ADM said it makes political contributions principally through the ADM PAC. The PAC is funding entirely through voluntary contributions and corporate contributions in state campaigns where permitted, the statement said.
"In light of recent events, ADM is expeditiously conducting a thorough review of all of its political donation policies to ensure that these policies fully reflect ADM’s values as a company," ADM said. "We will suspend making any new political donations until we have completed that review."
Multiple other corporations, including Dow Chemical, Marriott International, American Express, Blue Cross, Airbnb, Mastercard, Commerce Bank and others, have said they won't donate to lawmakers who have a part in attempts to deny the presidency to President-elect Joe Biden.
