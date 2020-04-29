DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Archer Daniels Midland has announced a partnership to increase production of hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said it is providing partner Sazerac Company, the largest producer of distilled spirits in North America, with industrial ethyl alcohol as it ramps up production, packaging and distribution of hand sanitizer. Products will go to some of the world's largest health care, government, military, retail, distribution, airline, pharmacy and banking industry organizations.
“Increasing volumes of ethyl alcohol to support the critical need for hand sanitizer is an important way for ADM to step up and help right now,” said ADM Carbohydrate Solutions President Chris Cuddy. “Sazerac is a great partner, and we appreciate their efforts to get products that can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 into the hands of people who need it most.”
ADM officials also said they are donating close to 10,000 1.75 liter bottles of hand sanitizer produced by Sazerac to health care and long-term care facilities in Decatur. The city has seen positive cases of COVID-19 at Villa Clara and Fair Havens care facilities, with 10 deaths reported at Fair Havens.
This effort is happening through ADM Cares.
“We recognize that healthcare workers in hospitals and long-term care facilities are on the front lines of the battle with COVID-19 every day, and we are committed to doing our part to support their efforts in Decatur, our North American headquarters and the heart of our largest employee population,” said ADM Cares Director Jennifer Ballinger.
