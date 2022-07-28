DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - ADM Cares has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur for its summer reading program.
It's called the "Reading is Fun" program.
According to ADM, every Tuesday and Thursday teams of ADM Colleagues have volunteered to help local youth boost their reading skills and advance their knowledge this summer.
Students, ages 7 to 13, have been paired with volunteers to practice reading for one hour, each day of summer camp.
Education Director Latoya Lowe said it's a way to help kids to catch up if they have fallen behind during the pandemic.
