DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters quickly contained a fire at an Archer Daniels Midland warehouse, the company said in a statement.
ADM leaders said the the fire began at about 8:30 p.m. Monday in a storage warehouse near the company's Stratus soybean oil processing facility in Decatur. The fire did not cause any injuries.
Employees were quickly evacuated as fire crews worked to contain the flames.
Information about a cause of the fire is unknown late Monday. ADM said the company is investigating it and the extent of the damage.