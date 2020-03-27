(WAND) - Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) has announced a total of about $1 million to help with the fight against COVID-19.
In a Friday press release, the company announced commitments to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Found for the World Health Organization, different regional and local charities with a focus on the virus in areas where ADM operates, and matches to ADM employee contributions for virus "relief and mitigation".
ADM said it has funds available for employees who face "severe financial strain" during a crisis as part of its Colleague Emergency Fund.
“ADM is committed to doing our part not only to keep our colleagues and their families safe, but also to support the hundreds of global communities where we live and work,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “We appreciate the hard work of the medical professionals, first responders and government and community leaders on the front line during this difficult time.
“Food is fundamental, especially in times like these. We are committed to playing our role in maintaining continuity throughout the entire agriculture supply chain. Our employees are working hard to maintain operations, enabling our customers to have the key ADM ingredients and products they need, and we have business continuity plans in place at each processing facility to manage through potential impacts associated with COVID-19. I am proud of the commitment and dedication of our workforce to provide access to nutrition to people around the world in this challenging operating environment.”
ADM made more information about its COVID-19 response available here.