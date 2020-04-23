CHICAGO (WAND) - ADM announced they will reduce ethanol production throughout the U.S. corn processing network.
They said they made the decision to focus on cash flow and to divert corn grind to other products that are in higher demand, such as alcohol for hand sanitzer.
During this time ADM will temporarily put a hold on production at the company's corn dry mill facilities in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Columbus Nebraska. About 90 employees at both facilities will be furloughed in the coming weeks.
Employees will still get medical benefits and will be able to apply for state and federal unemployment benefits. They can also apply for other openings within ADM. The length of the furlough is expected to last four months.
“These are very difficult decisions in a very challenging time, and unfortunately, the current market conditions and the low consumer demand for gasoline at this time have greatly impacted the entire ethanol industry,” said Chris Cuddy, president, Carbohydrate Solutions. “Our primary focus is the respect and care of our employees during this time, and we are doing everything we can to support them until market conditions improve and we can look at ways to restart production.”