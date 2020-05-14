SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - May was supposed to be a month of firsts and lasts for high school senior Isabella Petrilli.
"The month of May was supposed to be last month with all my friends," Petrilli says.
She was supposed to go to prom and right now, she should be trying on her cap and gown for graduation.
"When they told me graduation and prom got cancelled, I won't lie, I did cry," Petrilli says. "We all got to miss out on that chance."
COVID-19 has put a lot of major life events on hold, but Brandy Fletcher is working to help the celebrate the class of 2020 in her community.
"We look forward, as parents, to celebrating our children and their accomplishments," Fletcher says. "Knowing we won't get those pictures with family or friends in their cap or gown is sad."
Fletcher is the mother of a high school senior.
"Its been emotional," Fletcher says. "We have one daughter. She's our only one, so of course, we looked forward to prom and graduation and being able to have those moments with her."
After seeing the impact COVID-19 had on her daughter, Fletcher wanted to do something to lift the spirits of as many local high school seniors as she could.
"We have seniors, who are in the area, who get on [Facebook], and they post a form that says their favorites; their favorite drinks, and snacks hobbies,"Fletcher says. "We have other parents that get on and basically say, we are going to adopt you. Then, they go and get them a little gift."
The program is called Adopt a High School Senior. It focuses on what people can do to celebrate this life achievement, rather than what they can't.
For Fletcher, her adopted senior was Petrilli.
"It was really sweet," Petrilli says. "I always got really excited when someone said, hey there's something on your doorstep."
Fletcher says the best way to become a part of the program is through the Facebook page.
