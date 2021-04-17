DECATUR, Il. (WAND) -- Jason Butterick despises trash.
"It's a constant battle of the discarded debris in the streets and it's not ours it feels like an invasion because the vast majority of the litter we're picking up is discarded from people passing through," Butterick said. He's a Pastor at Prairie Avenue Christian Church and heads the clean-up program.
The trash clean-up event happens once a month apart of the 'Neighbors in Partnership for a Better Neighborhood Program'.
"We care about our neighbors and we care about our neighborhood and we feel obligated to take care of the earth to make our neighborhood look beautiful," Butterick said.
Butterick has been picking up litter in the streets of Decatur for over a decade now.
"Being a positive influence, being seen, being known more often or not as you're that litterer picker-up guy and then leading to a conversation that leads to participation and interest in our community organization and other things as well in our neighborhood," Butterick said.
His push to build a litter army will not stop anytime soon. What is Butterick's message for the war against litter you may wonder?
"We will not sign any peace agreement until single use plastic is banned forever," Butterick said.
The clean-up events happen on the third Saturday of every month.
