DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family escaped a trailer home fire in Decatur Monday night.
The Decatur Fire Department was called to a trailer in the 2500 block of Hedrick Cr. around 6:15 p.m.
An adult and a child inside the trailer had gotten out on their own, but they told firefighters their dog was stuck inside.
Firefighters were able to rescue the dog.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental by improperly discarded smoking material.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.