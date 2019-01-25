DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters battled a Decatur house fire Friday night.
Crews say the front porch of a house at 1205 E. Clay St. in Decatur was fully involved when they arrived at 7:40 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the structure when WAND-TV arrived on the scene.
Firefighters report the structure took “considerable damage”.
No people were home when the fire started, but firefighters say the resident arrived as crews battled flames and told them six cats were in the house. One of the two adult cats had died. Four of them were kittens.
Firefighters say they shut off gas and electricity. Ameren came to work at the scene as police blocked traffic for firefighters in the snow.
A fire inspector is continuing to investigate the fire over the weekend.