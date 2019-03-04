W Edwards Street fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A child and adult were injured in a Springfield house fire Monday, firefighters say.

Gary Self tells WAND-TV crews on Monday afternoon found flames coming from the second story of a building in the 1100 block of W. Edwards St. The building is a structure with apartments inside.

There were two victims in the structure who made their way out and went to a hospital for treatment. Condition updates for the child and adult are unavailable Monday.

The fire remains under investigation. A cause is unknown.

WAND-TV will update this developing story as more details become available.

