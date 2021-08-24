DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man and a child were wounded in a Monday Decatur shooting, police confirmed in an update.
Officers said the shooting on Burtschi Court left an 18-year-old man and 6-year-old boy hurt. They were shot in the same incident at about 4:45 p.m. Monday, Decatur Police Sgt. Steven Carroll said.
The shooting took place in the 300 block of Burtschi. The victims have non-life-threatening wounds.
Anyone who might have any information about this shooting should call Decatur police anonymously at (217)424-2734. Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously by calling (217)423-TIPS.
