DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - All residents from a Decatur apartment building are displaced after a Monday fire.
Firefighters said they responded at 7:42 p.m. to 421 N. College St, where they found a small electrical fire in the basement. The fire was sending smoke up to the third floor.
Flames burned halfway through a floor joist in the basement, responders said, and damage was not extensive. There were no injuries.
With the help of a Decatur building inspector, firefighters said they determined a danger with the electrical system in the building made it unsafe for anyone to live in. Everyone inside, including 14 adults and two children as of Monday night, was displaced.
The American Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced people.
The fire remains under investigation by the Decatur Fire Department.