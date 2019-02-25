CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Centennial High School talent show came to an early end Saturday night due to adults fighting in the parking lot.
The News Gazette reports some students did not end up getting to perform after a fight between some adults in the school parking lot resulted in the police being called.
School officials told the News Gazette no students were involved in the incident.
A police report was not filed and no arrests were made. Officials also said there were no reports of injuries.
The fight was reportedly about a dance routine.
The event still raised $3,400 to support student groups at the high school.