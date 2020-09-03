SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- There has been a major overhaul on health care for children in foster care, as DCFS will no longer provide coverage through Medicaid.
Now its healthcare will be through a new program called "Youthcare," and the change is sparking backlash.
"We're in the middle of the worst health care pandemic that we've seen in a century and that's caused a lot of stress on government resources in Illinois and also lots of stress on foster parents," Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert said.
The change will impact nearly 18,000 children in foster care across the state.
"I'm cautiously optimistic that in the long term, that good care (will happen) through this -- I'm much more concerned with the short term and this medium transition," Golbert said.
Golbert represents roughly a third of the children impacted by the new plan. He's also concerned that the necessary resources aren't available for children who need added care.
"It's really hard to get a handle on the provider network, especially when the database is so out of whack and dysfunctional. Until the database is reasonably accurate and user-friendly, there's no way to get a handle on what the provider network really is," Golbert said.
Golbert and his office said they called these network providers and they found out many of them won't be able to provide care for children in DCFS. That's when Golbert sent his findings to HFS Director Theresa Eagleson. However, Eagleson dismisses those claims.
"Depending on the community between 65 percent and 90 percent of the people on the managed care plan's website said no, we can not take the child. So, that would mean a poor foster parent trying to find a care provider for their child would have to make 10 calls to organizations on the database before they would find one doctor who could actually see their child," Golbert said.
The new "Youthcare" program was put in place on Sept. 1.
