SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Advocates against gun violence gathered at the Capitol to show support for HB5855, known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act.
The rally was attended by members of Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action, Everytown Survivor Network, People for a Safer Society, Illinois Alliance to Prevent Gun Violence, Parents for Peace and Justice, Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence, March for Our Lives, Amnesty International, and Purpose Over Pain.
"Guns are killing children in the US, killing over 6000 Children in 2022," said Caryn Flieger, a Moms Demand Action State Leader. "Guns are routinely altered by switches into rapid fire devices... and communities across the country have been torn apart because it's too easy for guns to get into the hands of dangerous people."
The act includes several measures such as banning semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines, as well as taking extra steps to ensure illegal guns are not crossing state lines. Gun violence survivors and safety advocates from across the state say these changes should have happened a long time ago.
"This moment is years in the making," said State Representative Bob Morgan, a sponsor of the Protect Illinois Communities Act. "You have all been activating and advocating and fighting for gun safety legislation for years and we have never been more close."
