URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - THE Bruce. F Nesbitt African American Cultural Center has bounced from a couple of locations for a while, but after about two years in the works, it finally has a place to call home.
This weekend, the center is celebrating their 50th anniversary.
"It's important for the community to know the culture center is a viable place for people to come through and be a part of the programs that are here. When I was here, we were heavily involved in the arts," said former director Nathaniel Banks.
The center will be open all weekend for people, students and educators to see and become a part of.
"This is the place where we center blackness in a global context. Students can come and learn about themselves and other identies can come and learn about other cultures,' said current director Nathan Stephens.
He says now more than ever, these students need guidance and mentors to help them.
"It's a place to get support, advocacy, someone to explain things to you. It's a mural of purposes.
They want each student to feel comfortable and find a place that feels like home for them.
"When you look at the mural that is upstairs, we see a time in our history but this is also a way to plan. This is where we were, this is where we're going next. We want students to come, learn and grow," said Stephens.