DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Members of the African American community, city leaders, and police gathered in Decatur Thursday to discuss ideas and opportunities for change and improvement in the city.
Officials said discussions included exploring further training for police officers and establishing more trust between officers and African American community members.
Restructuring police funding was not discussed in the meeting. But Decatur Police Department officials said that was something they were willing to look into, especially if some of that funding went to agencies focused on taking some of the stress and responsibility off of the police department. He mentioned mental health training and resources.
They also said they need more activities for youth members, especially teenagers. They want more job training for young people in the community.
WAND's Doug Wolfe will have more on this story tonight.
