State Capitol (WAND) – State Treasurer Mike Frerichs honored African Americans from across Illinois as part of Black History month.
The awards go to those who are active leaders in their communities. Among those honored are from Decatur and Springfield.
Corey Walker, the CEO & Founder of the Black Chamber of Commerce in Decatur, was received the Outstanding Service in Business Award. Dr. Deanna Blackwell of Lincoln Land Community College picked up the Outstanding Commitment in Education Award. While Coach Lawrence Thomas of Springfield Southeast High School earned the Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship Award.
The awards were presented in the State Capitol Rotunda.