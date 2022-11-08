(NBC CHICAGO) - Check your tickets: more than 10 hours after Monday's $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot drawing was supposed to occur, the winning numbers have been revealed.
"It’s been a long wait, but the numbers are finally here," a statement from Powerball read at 9:04 a.m. CST Tuesday.
According to Powerball, the winning numbers are: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10.
And a long wait it's been indeed.
At 10:07 p.m. Monday, eight minutes after the winning numbers of the historic $1.9 billion Powerball drawing were scheduled to be revealed, lottery officials made an announcement.
"Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols," The California Lottery Tweeted. "Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur."
"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," the statement went on to say. "Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience"
About an hour and a half later, at 11:38 p.m., another update was Tweeted.
"UPDATE: The #Powerball draw is still delayed," the California Lottery said. "There is an issue in another state. It is not due to any delays at the California Lottery. There is currently no estimated time for the drawing."
Overnight, lottery officials at Powerball confirmed that there was a delay.
As of 6:25 a.m. CST, Tuesday, the numbers still hadn't been drawn. "If you're just waking up and expected to see the winning Powerball numbers for Monday, November 7," Powerball's statement said," you are going to have to wait a little longer."
However, at 8:09 a.m. CST, approximately 10 hours after the Powerball drawing was supposed to occur, the winning numbers were drawn, according to an update from Powerball.
The winning numbers are: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10.
So, did you win?
Here's what we know about why the drawing was delayed.
According to lottery officials, one of the states that participates in the Powerball game has "failed to meet its security protocols in time."
“When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” said a statement from the Multi-State Lottery Association read.
In other words: One state was not ready on time.
$2 Powerball tickets can be purchased in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Five states — Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama — do not have a lottery.
According to officials with the Multi-State Lottery Association, we may never know which state has caused the delay.
“It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay," the association said early Tuesday.
The Illinois Lottery has commented on the delay.
