RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - After running for 145 years, the Rantoul Press is ceasing publication.
Sept. 30 will be the final issue.
The Rantoul Press reported Champaign Multimedia Group Publisher/Executive Vice President Paul Barrett said the decision to end was a business one.
The Rantoul Press now has less than 600 subscribers. The losses could not be made up for with those numbers.
"We can serve the people of Rantoul six days a week with our new Country Section that now appears in The News-Gazette every day," Barrett said.
Community Media Group purchased the Rantoul Press last year. Since the 1950s it had run as a free paper that was sent out to households. The new company switched to a subscription plan. While subscriptions increased, there was not enough advertising to sustain the cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.