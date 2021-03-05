GREENUP, Ill. (WAND) - A 1st grade student in the Cumberland school district recently died, and officials want the community to wear pink in her memory.
Jade Smith, who is from Jewett, died on March 1 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. A GoFundMe set up to support her parents while she was in hospital care said she battled "major health problems" at the beginning of her life, with other medical issues developing as she got older.
Smith had Down syndrome, according to the GoFundMe page. Her obituary said she was a "bright ray of sunshine" who could light up a room with her smile.
The Cumberland CUSD No. 77 community is asking Cumberland Elementary and Cumberland Middle School to wear pink on Monday, March 8 in Smith's memory.
Teachers shared their memories about Jade in the district's Facebook post about the event honoring her.
"Jade was a strong, independent little girl that knew she could conquer anything!" said Mrs. Walker, a preschool teacher. "She always gave the best hugs and I could always count on her to give me one."
