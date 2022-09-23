(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois woke up Friday to the coolest morning in more than four months.
On this first full day of fall, temperatures dropped into the 40s.
We'll see mostly cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. Highs will only reach the low-to-mid-60s.
Showers are possible early tonight with lows in the 50s.
Plenty of sunshine is the forecast this weekend and it'll be much warmer.
Highs will be near 80° Saturday and in the 70s Sunday. It'll be breezy tomorrow and winds Sunday could approach 40 mph.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
