Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.