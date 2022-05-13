(WAND WEATHER)- The hot and humid weather across Central Illinois sticks around for one more day.
After more record or near record highs temperatures Thursday, it'll be hot and humid again today. Highs will reach the upper-80s under sunny skies.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening and tonight. Some of the storms could become strong to severe.
More showers and storms are possible Saturday with highs around 80°.
We get a short break from the wet weather Saturday night and early Sunday before more storms move in Sunday afternoon. Some of those could be strong to severe.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
