DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Brandi Wendell and her family were forced to start over. All of their belongings were destroyed in a November fire. If that wasn't enough, Wendell's seven-year-old daughter is in the hospital.
"I'm lost," Wendell said. "I don't know what's going on. I'm just barely here."
Wendell is trying to be the best mother she can be. It is a difficult task when one has nothing. Especially, when Christmas is a few days away. The mother said she's experiencing the "hardest thing that's ever happened in my life."
Fortunately, there will be a Christmas for her family. A couple of representatives from Pepsi (in Decatur) offered to buy up to $800 of gifts and clothes, all just for her. Wendell told WAND News she wants to make the holidays as normal as possible.
"I was thinking about replacing my daughter's iPad because she lost it in the fire," Wendell said.
To Wendell, the love of her daughter is what keeps her going. The kindness of others reassured Wendell's faith in her community.
"Thank you. Pay it forward, because I know I will," Wendell said.
