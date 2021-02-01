DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local nurse who helped on the frontlines of COVID-19 has received her second dosage of the vaccine.
In April of 2020, ICU Nurse Ann McIntyre packed her bags and flew to New York City to help in the fight against COVID-19.
"It was quite an experience and hopefully something I never have to go through again," she said.
McIntyre spent 8 weeks in New York City helping a city hospital. She explained every floor of the building was for COVID-19 patients.
"I think the entire time I was there, I think I had two patients that successfully got off the vent," she said.
With 7 years of ICU experience, McIntyre felt it was her responsibility as a health care worker to respond to a city that has been hit the hardest by the virus.
She said now that there is a vaccine, she feels like there is a light at the end of the tunnel and wants to encourage others to get it.
"You know the side effects from the vaccine, everyone is talking, you know, don't know (what) the long-term effects are," she said. "Well, there's a lot of people with COVID-19 that have long-term effects."
McIntyre reminds people to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.