ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - After a technical error was discovered, the Atwood Police Department will spend the next week making sure sex offenders are in compliance with state regulations.
The Atwood Police Department received complaints of a sex offender failing to register their new address.
After investigating, they said they learned the offender properly registered with the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office several weeks ago, but the information was not updated in the Illinois Law Enforcement Agencies Data System (LEADS). T
he LEADS system is a law enforcement data system that provides information to police officers regarding sex offender registration, missing persons, driving privilege and vehicle registration status, and other information.
The information was instead entered into a program called “Offender Watch” that is available through the sheriff’s office website.
Due to this incident, police will spend this week making sure that sex offenders registered in Atwood are in compliance with all state regulations.
Residents with concerns are encouraged to call the village to have them investigated.
