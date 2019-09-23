DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A drive-by shooting is not the ideal conversation Dawnette Sigmon would want to bring up to her children.
She's forced to, because Decatur police are investigating two shootings near her home.
"I was on the back porch (and) I just heard shots fired," Sigmon explained. "I immediately ran back inside, thinking of my children."
Drive-by shootings were not common for Sigmon growing up and she does not want it to become normal for her children growing up.
"It was hard to sleep," Sigmon said.
That same neighborhood is not the same for Roger Woods. He's described how his community was a 'family neighborhood'.
"It wasn't nobody out - no animosity, no fighting," Woods said. "Everybody got along. Now, you never know what you have."
Woods said there is no reason for people to shoot at each other.
"Everybody in Decatur is not a bad person. It's just the few that make it bad for everyone else," Woods added.
Pastor Rod Wilson called for a community meeting at the Decatur Township. He said there's no more room to talk about change.
"This is an opportunity to put boots on the ground in the community and let the community know if nothing else ... we're out here, we're watching, we're involved," Wilson said.
Instead, his challenge to Decatur is to make change happen. His call to action included "boots on the ground" and getting involved and informed. Then, he said people should make sure they support all of the community's functions.