WASHINGTON (WAND/NBC) - States that go to far with their stay-at-home orders could face legal action, Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday.
"There are very, very burdensome impingements on liberty," he told radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt, "and we adopted them for the limited purpose of slowing down the spread. We didn't adopt them as the comprehensive way of dealing with this disease. We are now seeing that these are bending the curve, and we have to come up with more targeted approaches."
Barr said such restrictions as shutting down businesses and requiring people to stay home, are intrusions on civil liberties that may be justified under the board police powers states have to protect public health. However, Barr said some governors may go too far and interfere with interstate commerce, which is the overseen by the federal government.
According to Barr, if governors do interfere there will have to be actions taken. This could result in the federal government joining in support of lawsuits that challenge state restrictions.
The Justice Department took just such an action just last week, filing a statement in support of a small Mississippi church that sued city officials who tried to shut down a drive-in church service while allowing a local drive-in restaurant to stay open.
He called stay-at-home orders "disturbingly close to house arrest. I'm not saying it wasn't justified." But he said, "It's very onerous, as is shutting down your livelihood."