CHICAGO (WAND) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that he filed a lawsuit against a contractor in Mahomet for violations of the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act and the Home Repair and Remodeling Act.
The lawsuit alleges that John C. Litchfield of John Litchfield Concrete constructed and installed residential swimming pools and patios since at least November 2019. According to the lawsuit, Litchfield required consumers to make down payments; however, he allegedly failed to purchase required supplies, failed to commence or complete work, or completed faulty work. Raoul alleges Litchfield then failed to issue refunds and stopped communicating with his clients.
“When consumers hire a contractor for home construction and improvement, they trust the contractor with their money and personal space at home. Contractors must be held accountable if they take advantage of their client’s trust by not fulfilling contracted obligations,” Raoul said. “I am committed to protecting consumers from unlawful business practices in our state.”
Raoul's office has received several consumer complaints related to Litchfield's business practices. The lawsuit claims Litchfield engaged in unfair and deceptive acts in violation of the Consumer Fraud Act by accepting money for home repair and landscaping services and then failing to complete or, in some cases, begin the work. The complaint further alleges that in some cases, Litchfield failed to use a homeowner’s down payment to purchase supplies as agreed.
The lawsuit also claims Litchfield violated the Home Repair and Remodeling Act because he did not provide customers with the required “Home Repair: Know Your Consumer Rights” pamphlet or a consumer rights acknowledgment form.
The AG is seeking restitution for consumers and civil penalties of up to $50,000 per deceptive or unfair act, as well as an additional $50,000 for each intentionally fraudulent act and up to $10,00 for any unlawful act toward a person 65 years old or older.
Assistant Attorney General Justin Tabatabai is handling this case for Raoul’s Consumer Fraud Bureau.
If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, Attorney General Raoul encourages you to file a complaint on the Attorney General’s website, or call the office’s toll-free Consumer Fraud Hotlines:
- 1-800-386-5438 (Chicago)
- 1-800-243-0618 (Springfield)
- 1-800-243-0607 (Carbondale)
- 1-866-310-8398 (Spanish-language hotline)
