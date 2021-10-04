Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is announcing initiatives with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is utilizing to protect children from online predators.
Among them webinars for parents, educators and guardians to participate in a series of free online trainings to help children develop healthy internet habits. The series will also help adults identify signs that a child or student may be a victim of online child solicitation.
The series begins on October 7, 2021. They will take place at 6:30pm on the first Thursday of each month. If you are interested in the webinars contact karilyn.orr@ilag.gov by email to register.
