DULUTH, Ga. (WAND) - An agriculture company with a manufacturing facility in central Illinois reports it was the victim of a ransomware attack.
An AGCO press release said on May 5, the attack impacted some of its production facilities. The company is investigating the extent of the attack.
AGCO said it anticipates business operations will be "adversely affected for several days and potentially longer" in order to fully bring back all services. This depends on how quickly the company can repair systems.
AGCO has a manufacturing plant in Assumption. At this facility, GSI grain storage and conditioning equipment are produced.
It's unclear at this time if the Assumption facility has been affected.
